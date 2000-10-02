Bring out your dead

Forget survivors, Studios USA is concentrating on the ones that don't make it. Sources say Studios USA Domestic Television is looking to syndicate Sci-Fi Channel's Crossing Over With John Edward, which features psychic Edward ostensibly communicating the thoughts of deceased relatives to their family members. The synergistic plan (both Sci-Fi and Studios USA are under the USA Networks banner) would be to air the show on both the cable network and in syndication, similar to the arrangement for new love/game strip Lover or Loser.Crossing Over could be ready for NATPE, or even sooner.