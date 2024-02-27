Brightcove Using Google Ad Manager To Monetize Video

Streaming technology company Brightcove said it made a strategic deal with Google to use Google Ad Manager to help customers monetize video content and serve more impressions to large audiences.

The integration makes it easier for media companies and publishers to shift ad dollars to OTT streaming services and CTV devices. It also give Brightcove access to Google’s programmatic ad marketplace to unlock additional demand.

“Forging this partnership with Google Ad Manager allows Brightcove to increase support and service options to ultimately help customers monetize their video content and drive more revenue from their sites and apps,” said Brightcove CEO Marc DeBevoise. “The partnership reflects our dedication to delivering the best streaming solutions for our customers to power their video content, reach wider audiences, optimize their advertising strategy, and maximize ad revenue.”

Brightcove customers who use Google Ad Manager can compete for higher prices on a cost- per-thousand viewers (CPM) basis, the company said. They can also manage video inventory via the Google Advertising Exchange and reduce the number of fatal Video Ad Serving Template (VAST) errors that limit ad requests.