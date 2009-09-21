Brightcove increases Flash support

Online video specialist Brighcove says it is now supporting Adobe’s Flash Media Server 3.5 streaming technology for content delivered through Limelight Networks, the media-focused content delivery network (CDN), with the aim of providing higher video quality and better content security.

The announcement follows up on a strategic alliance between Brightcove and Adobe, unveiled last April at the NAB show in Las Vegas, to collaborate on online video technology and services.

"In the past, publishers have been forced to choose between quality, security and a ubiquitous format for their online video experiences,” said Brightcove CTO Bob Mason in a statement. “With the Brightcove platform's support for Adobe Flash Media Server 3.5 on Limelight Networks' global infrastructure, we're providing organizations of all sizes with turnkey access to the most advanced stack of technologies and services for high-quality and secure video distribution on the Web."

The Flash Media Server 3.5 support gives new capabilities to over 700 customers in 28 countries, says Brightcove, and it is already being used by Rainbow Media and Marvel Entertainment. It allows programmers to deliver secure, long-form content to consumers in up-to-HD quality through standard Web browsers, without requiring proprietary software plug-ins or technology stacks.

Brightcove customers can take advantage of cloud-based services for H.264 encoding, bandwidth optimization, dynamic streaming for multiple renditions, interactivity and pre-built services for live and on-demand streaming. They can also access on-demand content protection features to prevent abuse. In addition to the RTMPe encryption provided by the Brightcove platform, which protects against video interception and stream-ripping, customers can use the SWF (Small Web Format) verification features in Adobe Flash Media Server 3.5 to prevent video playback within unauthorized video players.

"Rainbow Media has a network of websites with a fast-growing online audience, which poses challenges considering the diverse network conditions and connectivity issues," said Rainbow Media VP of product development Michael Cagnazzi in a statement. "Brightcove's support for Adobe FMS 3.5 will enable us take advantage of bandwidth detection and dynamic optimization of our video streams to ensure high-quality viewing experiences, all out-of-the-box and without having to introduce new workflows for our producers or software plug-ins for end-users."