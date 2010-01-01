Bright House, Fisher Reach Retrans Deal For Fox, CBS Affiliates

Bright House Networks and Fisher Communications completed an agreement

late Thursday that secures permission for the cable operator to continue

carrying Fisher's Fox affiliate (KBFX) and CBS affiliate (KBAK) in

Bakersfield, Calif.

The previous agreement expired at midnight on Dec. 31. Details of the new agreement are not being released.

In

several other markets with News Corp.'s owned-and-operated Fox

stations, Bright House is covered under programming agreements

negotiated by Time Warner Cable. Those include Tampa Bay and Orlando,

Fla., and Detroit. As of Friday morning, Time Warner Cable and Fox officials said they were continuing talks; for the time being, all Fox programming continued to be availableto affected TWC and Bright House subscribers.

Bright

House systems are also impacted by Time Warner Cable negotiations for

such Fox national cable services as FX, Fox Soccer Channel and Fuel, as

well as a number of regional sports networks,

Bright House has set up a customer-information site at www.yourrighttowatch.com on the retrans dispute with News Corp.