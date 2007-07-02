Bright House Expands in Bakersfield

Bright House Networks, the sixth largest multi-service operator (MSO) in the U.S., announced it acquired the cable television system operated by Suddenlink in Bakerfield, California. With the deal, Bright House adds about 17,000 basic cable subscribers.

Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

“Our plan is to systematically introduce our services to Suddenlink customers in the upcoming months,” said Bright House President Joe Schoenstein, “There is significant preliminary technical work that needs to be done to ensure we are able to successfully deliver new services like Video on Demand and Digital Phone.”

Bright House Networks has 2.4 million customers and a presence in several large metropolitan areas in the U.S., including Detroit, Indianapolis, Orlando and TampaBay. Bright House is owned by diversified media company Advance/Newhouse.