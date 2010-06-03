Brien Kennedy Named WCCO GM

WPEC West Palm Beach Executive V.P. Brien Kennedy was named vice

president and general manager of WCCO Minneapolis. He'll report to CBS

Stations Group president Peter Dunn.

Current

VP/General Manager Susan Adams Loyd departs the station June 4; a

published report said she's leaving to work in the family

book-publishing business.

Kennedy is no stranger to the

CBS-owned group. Prior to WPEC, he oversaw three CBS-owned stations in

Miami and West Palm Beach.

"We are very pleased to welcome

Brien back to the CBS family," Dunn said. "In addition to his previous

experience as a general manager with our station group, Brien has

distinguished himself as a talented, insightful and community-oriented

station executive. We are confident he will do a great job of leading

the outstanding team we have in place at WCCO."

Dunn said

Kennedy will work with CBS Local Media COO Anton Guitano and CBS Radio

President/CEO Dan Mason to stoke synergy between WCCO and CBS' radio

outlets in the region, a major imperative for the CBS local media

properties.

Dunn called WCCO a legacy station and saluted

Susan Adams Loyd. "We sincerely thank Susan for her many contributions

and wish her the best as she moves on to what we all hope will be an

exciting and rewarding new chapter in her professional and personal

life," he said.

Kennedy's career has included stints at WTVX

West Palm, KPNX Phoenix and WXIA Atlanta.