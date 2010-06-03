Brien Kennedy Named WCCO GM
WPEC West Palm Beach Executive V.P. Brien Kennedy was named vice
president and general manager of WCCO Minneapolis. He'll report to CBS
Stations Group president Peter Dunn.
Current
VP/General Manager Susan Adams Loyd departs the station June 4; a
published report said she's leaving to work in the family
book-publishing business.
Kennedy is no stranger to the
CBS-owned group. Prior to WPEC, he oversaw three CBS-owned stations in
Miami and West Palm Beach.
"We are very pleased to welcome
Brien back to the CBS family," Dunn said. "In addition to his previous
experience as a general manager with our station group, Brien has
distinguished himself as a talented, insightful and community-oriented
station executive. We are confident he will do a great job of leading
the outstanding team we have in place at WCCO."
Dunn said
Kennedy will work with CBS Local Media COO Anton Guitano and CBS Radio
President/CEO Dan Mason to stoke synergy between WCCO and CBS' radio
outlets in the region, a major imperative for the CBS local media
properties.
Dunn called WCCO a legacy station and saluted
Susan Adams Loyd. "We sincerely thank Susan for her many contributions
and wish her the best as she moves on to what we all hope will be an
exciting and rewarding new chapter in her professional and personal
life," he said.
Kennedy's career has included stints at WTVX
West Palm, KPNX Phoenix and WXIA Atlanta.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.