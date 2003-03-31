Grass Valley's SAN and NAS

Thomson Grass Valley is introducing the Open storage area network (SAN) system at NAB, providing up to 64 channels of video and more than 300 channels of audio sharing a common RAID-protected storage network. It has both real-time capabilities and Windows NT accessibility. High-speed, Fibre Channel Fabric connects the Profile XP systems with the RAID storage. Thomson Grass Valley also will introduce a network-attached storage (NAS) system that makes use of many of the same technologies as the SAN but in an Ethernet architecture.

Adtec Meets Callisto

Adtec Digital and Callisto Media Systems have signed a partnership agreement related to creating end-to-end IP video-on-demand systems. Callisto's Voyager video server platform will provide the infrastructure to ingest, store, manage, control and distribute video content between Adtec's encoders and decoders. Kevin Ancelin, Adtec vice president, products and business development, says the joint development will enable IP VOD systems that require real time and pre-recorded playback of MPEG-1 and MPEG-2 video.

Accom More Dveous

Accom is introducing Abekas Dveous/MX at NAB, a universal format digital video effects (DVE) system that has six inputs for either serial digital HD or serial digital NTSC or PAL signals. The system ships with at least one channel of HD, comes in a 4 RU chassis and weighs less than 30 pounds. Operating modes include dual twin SD or HD at all known frame rates for 720p, 1035i or 1080i. The system's six serial digital outputs can be selected as either SD or HD as well, and can be user-defined to be any channel video or key or combined channels video or key.

Evertz Has Multiview

The 7766MVM MultiViewer monitoring product line can monitor 8, 12 and 16 analog video input channels in a 4:3 projection or 16:9 plasma display. It comes equipped with 7700FC VistaLINK frame controllers and offers remote monitoring, control and configuration via Simple Network Management Protocol (SNMP).