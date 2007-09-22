Tandberg Shows HD SNG Solution

Tandberg Television is now ready to ship a new combination MPEG-4 encoder/modulator that is capable of handling high-definition signals for satellite newsgathering (SNG) links.

The EN8040 MPEG-4 AVC HD DSNG unit is Tandberg's second-generation MPEG-4 high-definition DSNG (digital satellite newsgathering) product. Listing for around $65,000, it provides a multi-format encoding platform, supporting a variety of formats including MPEG-2 SD, MPEG-4 AVC SD and MPEG-4 AVC HD. The MPEG-2 and MPEG-4 encoders can be used simultaneously.

The EN8040's advanced satellite modulator supports the high-efficiency DVB-S2 modulation scheme, which allows broadcasters to use the same transponder capacity they have been using for standard-definition signals to carry high-definition feeds. With an optional COFDM modulator, the encoding capability of the 8040 can also be used for DENG (digital electronic newsgathering) applications over microwave links, says Tandberg VP of technology Matthew Goldman.

“It's an all-in-one unit that can do DSNG or DENG,” says Goldman, who says he met with several U.S. broadcasters at IBC in Amsterdam who were ready to place orders for the product.

JVC Aims ProHD at Studios

Looking to expand the capabilities of its ProHD HDV-format camcorder, JVC has developed a camera control unit (CCU) and remote operator control panel designed to make it fully studio-capable.

The CCU, model RM-HP250DE, is a one-rack-unit (1RU) unit with HD/SD SDI and 26-pin video inputs designed to be used with the ProHD GY-HD251 camcorder, which has both genlock functionality (to synchronize the operation of multiple cameras) and live uncompressed HD/SD SDI digital output. The system lists for around $3,000 and connects to JVC's new operator control panel, the RM-LP25U, which lists for around $3,500.

“For under $30,000, it's a complete studio configuration,” says Larry Librach, VP of JVC's digital video division.

Station group Raycom Media has recently purchased ProHD cameras for studio use at several of its stations, says Librach, and ABC is buying some 27 units for various applications, primarily for Good Morning America.