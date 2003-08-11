New MOS Grows

MOS protocol version 2.8 has been released with new features designed to enhance newsroom equipment and software. One major change is that MOS-enabled desktop plug-ins no longer require special versions to operate with specific newsroom computer systems. Other new features include detailed "profiles" of how-to-apply the protocol to the seven areas of basic functionality and workflow (in order to use MOS and display the MOS logo vendors must support at least two of the profiles). Vendors must also list the specific profiles they are compatible with along side the MOS logo. Other additions to the protocol improve speed and performance of operation.

Panasonic AJ-HD1700 Debuts

Panasonic's AJ-HD1700 DVCPRO HD VTR is now available, extending recording times and offering slow motion and low tape costs. It can record for up to 126 minutes in either 1080/60i, 1080/50i or 720/60p high-definition formats on a single AJ-HP126EX cassette. The low tape cost of operation is achieved by the use of 9-micron track width recording, which delivers twice the recording density of existing DVCPRO HD recorders. It can also convert 24fps footage acquired by Panasonic's AJ-HDC27 VariCam HD Cinema camera to 1080/24p, allowing the VTR to act as a source deck in a 1080/24p-based linear or nonlinear editing bay. The VTR is also equipped with a built-in format up/downconverter for downconverting 1080i or 720p HD video to 480i or 480p, and upconverting pre-recorded DV, DVCAM, DVCPRO, DVCPRO50, DVCPROP tapes to 1080i or 720p HD.

Courtyard Tests Signals

Courtyard Electronics is now offering the CY430-HD-HD/SD Master SPG and test signal generator. The generator extends the popular CY430 Master SPG series into HD, providing tri-level syncs for all commonly used HD formats, as well as catering to SD. Sales Director Steve Cranny says it delivers a highly accurate and stable HD sync source from a 1 RU box making it a good fit for OB use as well as studio operation. "The inclusion of digital test patterns and an HD-SDI output adds to the versatility of this unit," says Cranny.