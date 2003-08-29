Brief bragging rights in Milwaukee
For two weeks last month, promos for Milwaukee's newest nightly newscast
boasted that it was the city's only 9 p.m. newscast.
Well, yes and no.
On two successive Thursdays, Fox-owned WITI(TV) carried network-programmed
football games, preempting its own nine-year-old newscast.
That left Sinclair's WVTV(TV)'s weeks-old newscast, temporarily, as the only
newscast at that time on those nights.
Viewers were beckoned to see teased stories "tonight on Milwaukee's only 9
p.m. newscast," said WVTV News Director Joe Radske, who says he didn’t write the
promos.
WITI News Director Bob Clinkingbeard, who says he noticed the promos while
surfing during a break in the game, acknowledged they were technically correct.
"But they couldn't say they're the only completely local newscast," he added.
That's a reference to Sinclair's Centralcast, in which part of the newscast is
produced locally and part at Sinclair headquarters in Maryland.
Radske says he's starting with a staff of 22, full and part-time, for the
hour program. Since its Aug. 11 launch, WVTV has averaged about a 1 rating to
the long-established WITI's typical 9-plus.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.