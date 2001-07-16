HBO is Delivering Multichannel Sound

Starting with its showing of The Perfect Storm

last Saturday, HBO's primary channel began to provide digital subscribers with multichannel audio in the Dolby Digital 5.1 format.

Other HBO programming set to be offered in Dolby Digital 5.1 includes feature films What Lies Beneath

and The Contender, HBO Film Dinner With Friends, and the 10-part HBO miniseries Band of Brothers. The network currently offers Dolby Digital audio on its East and West Coast HDTV channels of transferred feature films.

Dolby Laboratories estimates that, by year-end, 10 million U.S. households will have a set-top box capable of playing Dolby Digital 5.1 via DBS or digital cable.

Jurassic Park III debuts in Digital

On July 17, Universal Pictures will release Jurassic Park III

in digital cinema format using MPEG-2 compression. A special screening at Loews Universal Studios Cinemas in Los Angeles will utilize Grass Valley Group's server technology and Christie Digital Systems DigiPro digital projectors. THX installed the digital master in the theater, and Sunset Digital handled the film-to-digital transfer.