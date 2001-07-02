NBC taps FloriCal for centralcasting

NBC has selected FloriCal automation to control all of the NBC O&Os in the U.S. as part of its Hub and Spoke centralcasting strategy. Programs and interstitials will be stored at and played from hub sites in New York, Miami and Los Angeles. Network and syndicated programming will be transmitted to the station sites by redundant fiber links.

During local news and other live programs, the stations will use control panels at the hubs to trigger the FloriCal AirBoss computers at the central site to play break material. Special features include handling of multiple time zones and the ability to mix video material from the hub and spokes within a single break.

HBO uses Artesia Asset Management

Looking to repurpose its digital assets, Home Box Office will use asset-management software from Artesia Technologies for its in-house digital-library project. Artesia's TEAMS solution will provide Web-based access to a centralized repository containing all of the cable network's promotional materials. The goal is to enable users to easily repurpose assets from one format to another and to support creation of new digital products from multiple existing assets.