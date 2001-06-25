Leess exits Disney, joins GoldPocket

Jonathan Leess, a senior vice president at The Walt Disney Co.'s Enhanced TV division, has left to join interactive-software provider GoldPocket Interactive Inc. as executive vice president, programming and production. Leess pioneered enhanced TV in 1998, introducing interactive prime time television programming on ABC's Monday Night Football and College Bowl Championship Football telecasts. He also created the interactive component for Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?.

iBlast Gains $10.2M in New Funding

Following a three-month multi-city field trial, iBlast has raised $10.2 million in new funding from Gannett, Cox Broadcasting, Washington Post Co. Media General, Emmis Communications and Smith Broadcasting Group (Smith iMedia). The company plans to use the funds for working capital, improvements to its datacasting service and to continue building its distribution network. With exclusive agreements with 21 major broadcast partners, the iBlast network currently encompasses 251 stations and 93% of U.S.-TV households.

2netFX to put Java in set-top

ASE Technologies Inc. has tapped 2netFX to provide Java-based player software for its new set-top box. The software allows users to view DVD-quality MPEG-2 broadcasts from multiple servers, interactively select stations, adjust video-window location and size, and play archived videos from multiple servers.