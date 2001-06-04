ABCNews.com to host Webby Awards

ABCNews.com will host the live Webcast of the 5th Annual Webby Awards to be held on Wednesday, July 18, at the San Francisco War Memorial Opera House. The Webcast will kick off with the Webby preshow, which will be hosted by Sam Donaldson, host of SamDonaldson@ABCNews.com, who will also present an award.

The Webby Awards recognize specific Web sites and individual achievement in creativity and technology on the World Wide Web.

TiVo gets patent

TiVo Inc. has received patent No. 6,233,389 for its "Multimedia Timewarping System." Applied for in July 1998, the patent covers many of the key innovations, such as program search by title and viewer profiling, in personal video recording software and hardware.

FOXSports.com, Ivast Partner on MPEG-4

A provider of MPEG-4 content-delivery software, iVAST Inc. is working with FoxSports.com to bring new, interactive features and functionality to sports fans visiting the Web site over broadband from PCs and other access devices.