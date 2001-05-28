Sopranos takes a hit

Rep. Marge Roukema (R-N.J.) last week introduced a Congressional resolution condemning HBO's The Sopranos

for portraying Italian-Americans in a "negative and unfair" manner. "If African-Americans and Hispanic-Americans had shows like this, they would be marching in the street," she said. Roukema's parents both were Italian-American, and she says that she is sponsoring the resolution in "memory of my mother and father." Roukema says she has 16 co-sponsors and hopes to gain more. HBO's response: "We are very proud of The Sopranos. We are not alone in our assessment that the show is an extraordinary artistic achievement."

FCC on the move