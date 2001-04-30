Radio's Leykis to network TV

Controversial radio personality Tom Leykis is taking his act to network television. A syndicated talk/lifestyles show from Telepictures Productions in development at UPN for the fall will have a "battle-of-the-sexes" format.

Telepictures, a Warner Bros. division, had attempted a similar vehicle for syndication, sources say, but UPN is "retooling" the series with Telepictures' help. UPN and Telepictures executives had no comment.

Weakest Link adds 13 episodes and pax

NBC has slated 13 more episodes of its new hit game show, Weakest Link. The British import, produced by NBC Enterprises and BBC Worldwide, now has a 26-episode commitment from the network. Original episodes of the show will run during the summer months, NBC executives say.

Weakest Link started its second week by leading NBC to its best Monday-night adult 18-49 rating in nearly three years.

And in the latest example of Pax-NBC synergy, Pax TV announced Wednesday that it will be airing repeats of Weakest Link. Pax, which is co-owned by NBC parent company General Electric, will rebroadcast the game show each Friday at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

NBC currently airs the British-import quiz show on Mondays at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

Last year, Pax carried rebroadcasts of NBC's short-lived remake of Twenty One and has carried such series as Mysterious Ways.