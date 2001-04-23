McReynolds Exits Discovery Networks

Discovery Networks' management restructuring has shaken out another executive. Discovery Senior Vice President Lynn McReynolds will leave next month. Her lines of reporting had been changed: Instead of working directly with Discovery President Jonathan Rodgers, a McKinsey-crafted reorganization plan had McReynolds reporting up through the company's marketing department. "They wanted to go a different direction," she said.

Fox Races For Speedvision

Fox Sports moved closer to rolling up the portion of Speedvision and sister network Outdoor Life it doesn't already own. Fox wants to buy out the racing network's other partners: AT&T, Cox and the estate of Bill Daniels. They are willing to sell, but Fox is still negotiating a way to avoid paying cash and to come to terms with Comcast, which has not pulled a trigger to sell. Fox wants to avoid paying cash and instead use Fox Entertainment stock or offer its interest in Outdoor Life as partial payment.

Weather Channel joins the Navy

The Weather Channel and the U.S. Navy are teaming up to offer high-tech forecasts. Under a collaboration announced last week, Weather Channel gets access to data from the Navy's meteorology and oceanography supercomputer and its coastal prediction system. The Navy, in turn, will get feedback on its prediction models and use Weather Channel graphics to present forecasts to the fleet.