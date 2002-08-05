AP and worldgate's One-Button Solution

WorldGate and the Associated Press have integrated an XML database feed to deliver AP headlines, stories and photos to subscribers of WorldGate's interactive-TV service. WorldGate says the service gives subscribers in the U.S., Canada and Latin America one-button access to news links in English, French or Spanish.

Media.net down under

Media.net, the online service that allows for real-time collaboration among post-production and other creatives, has expanded its online service availability to productions on location in Australia and New Zealand. The service in Auckland, New Zealand, provides a link between Los Angeles and the region's growing $1.5 billion film and video industry. The Disney Channel movie You Wish!

is the first production to take advantage of the system.

More Starz for N2

Starz Encore has selected N2 Broadband's MediaPath technology to deliver Starz On Demand movies to cable-television operators across the U.S. Starz Encore will use the MediaPath platform for direct delivery of its subscription video-on-demand content to MSOs. Starz Encore expects to deploy the MediaPath technology for Starz On Demand later this year.

Broadjam jams PEN

Music publishing software tools and services company Broadjam launched the official Web site for music publisher PEN Music Group. The site enables fully integrated online searches for PEN Music's catalogue of songs. The site uses the Broadjam Song Management System database and search engine.

iVAST's new tools

iVAST has launched its new iVAST MPEG-4 Platform Version 2.0, which the company says can deliver television-quality interactive media that extends playback on PCs as well as electronic devices such as set-top boxes, PVRs and enhanced DVD players. The platform includes seven new iVAST software products and improvements to four existing products. It also meets the Internet Streaming Media Alliance's 1.0 implementation specifications.

Court TV's fastbreak

Court TV has selected the Sundance Digital FastBreak Automation system for its new digital master control facility to be completed in early 2003. The system will be used to automate Court TV's East and West Coast feeds and also integrate digital asset management and archiving. Also in the facility will be three mirrored Thomson Grass Valley Group Profile XP servers and 2100 master control switchers. Two Chyron Duet LEXs, and two Leitch Logomotions will be used for on-air graphics.

Small mics, big stars

The Tonight Show with Jay Leno

is now using the Sennheiser SK 5012 bodypack transmitter for its wireless microphone needs, because it is so small—the transmitter is two inches square and less than an inch thick. Show mixer Pat Lucatorto says the show made the move to the Sennheiser SK 5012 bodypack for two main reasons: "They sound really good," he says, "and the female guests, who come out wearing next to nothing sometimes, want to wear the smallest mic possible."