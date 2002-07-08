IN BRIEF
By Staff
Showtime goes virtual
Showtime Networks today is launching SHOinfo.com, a virtual business office for use by affiliates and MSOs. Among the features are a marketing-support area (with downloadable radio spots, among other items), an engineering section (with online activation of headend devices and other services) and access to programming schedules and guides for upcoming months.
Harris hits new Mexico
Two public-TV stations in New Mexico have purchased Harris DTV transmitters for $1.5 million. KNME-DT Albuquerque purchased a 20.5-kW Diamond CD UHF solid-state transmitter, and KENW-DT Portales chose a 5.5-kW version of the same model. KNME-DT is serving as program manager for the
$15.4 million transition to digital by New Mexico's three public-TV stations (the third is KRWG-TV Las Cruces).
Evertz intros upconverter
The HD9510UC upconverter from Evertz can convert standard-definition 525i signals to 1080i, 1035i or 720p HD formats while supporting 4:3-to-16:9 aspect-ratio conversion. Full anamorphic stretch, 4:3 side panels and letterboxing to full-size 16:9 are all available. Composite video decoder and audio D-to-A converter module are optional.
