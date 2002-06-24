SYNDICATION REPORT

For the week ended June 9, one of the big stories was the 14% drop for Martha Stewart Living, the second biggest drop of any talk show (or talk/lifestyle show). Living

dropped to a 1.2, equaling a season low and down 20% from a year ago. The drop, coincidentally or not, came just as reports surfaced that Stewart had sold ImClone shares in advance of a negative FDA decision that hammered the biotech's stock.

Stewart defends the sale as based on public information, not insider info. The ratings slide began before her connection to ImClone made headlines.

To be fair, all talk shows were soft. Out of the dozen talkers, none was up for the week.

On the upside, all three late-night rookie dating shows were up: Elimidate

6% to a 1.7, matching its season high: Fifth Wheel

8% to a 1.4; Shipmates

11% to 1.0. Columbia TriStar Domestic Television last week renewed Shipmates

for a second season.

NBC 'OPENS' BIG

NBC's coverage of the U.S. Open golf tournament was the most-watched ever, with 55 million viewers tuning in some portion of the weekend (June 15-16) coverage. An Open-record 38 million viewers tuned in Sunday night to watch Tiger Woods seal his victory.

LIFE AS A SITCOM

MTV made a sitcom out of rocker Ozzy Osbourne's real home life. Now ABC Family wants to make a reality show out of turning an average family into a sitcom. ABC is hatching My Life Is a Sitcom,

a 13-episode series launching in January. ABC will search for the "right'' family, then have them help cast actors to play them in the sitcom. The series ends with an airing of the pilot.