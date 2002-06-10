Lieberman rolls out broadband bill

As promised, Sen. Joe Lieberman (D-Conn.) last week introduced legislation that pushes the Bush administration for a comprehensive federal strategy to encourage nationwide broadband deployment. Earlier this year, the administration promised such a strategy and has recently said it is already addressing some elements and looking to the FCC's "best and brightest" to resolve some key issues.

Lieberman's bill would require the administration to develop its position within six months of passage. The senator plans to introduce other bills to encourage broadband deployment.

Pols call for end to TV/print ban

Reps. Billy Tauzin (R-La.) and Fred Upton (D-Mich.) last week urged FCC Chairman Michael Powell to repeal the TV-station/newspaper crossownership ban. "We believe this explosion of media sources should eliminate any concern regarding a lack of diversity of views in the marketplace and competition, which have been the principal justifications for the rule," said Tauzin and Upton, who chair the House Energy and Commerce Committee and House Telecommunications and Internet Subcommittee, respectively. The FCC has been reviewing the rules.

Tristani wins primary

Former FCC Commissioner Gloria Tristani will try to unseat U.S. Senator Pete Domenici after winning New Mexico's Democratic primary. Tristani, whose grandfather was a senator from New Mexico, bested lawyer Francesca Lobato.