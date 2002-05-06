SpectraSite violations 'very troubling' to FCC

One of the largest builders and operators of broadcast and wireless antennas faces a $111,000 fine for apparently violating FCC lighting and maintenance regulations at six antennas around the country. SpectraSite Communications failed to register one antenna, post registrations properly at two others, and repair lighting, control and alarm systems at another three.

The FCC action follows a $17,000 fine levied in March 2001 for several other violations. The agency called SpectraSite's repeated violations "very troubling" and tripled the typical base amount against the latest transgressions.

SpectraSite can appeal the ruling. Company officials did not return a phone request for comment.

Sherman to NAB's Educational Group

Chuck Sherman, executive vice president of television at the National Association of Broadcasters, becomes full-time president of the NAB Educational Foundation, a move that has been planned ever since the NAB started the foundation. He also becomes special assistant to NAB President Eddie Fritts and will help with long-range strategic planning.

Sherman joined NAB in 1988 as head of the Television Department. He had been general manager of stations, including WHOI(TV) Peoria, Ill., and WTRF-TV Wheeling, W.Va. NAB expects to replace him at the TV department by June.