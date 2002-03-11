Redefining 'Print Press'

The Chicago chapter of the Society of Professional Journalists asked the city to reconsider or delay police plans to enforce a long-dormant rule to subject reporters to fingerprinting and background checks. SPJ and Chicago Headline Club President Christine Tatum, a Chicago Tribune

writer, told Mayor Richard Daley the rules could invade privacy or chill journalists' work. The ordinance, Tatum noted, "makes no mention of television, cable or online journalism but instead talks of 'news-reel' photographers, a breed extinct for at least 40 years." While the Headline Club supports accrediting media, she said, "we question the City of Chicago's right to determine who is a journalist."

Turnabout for Tauzin?

Senate Commerce Committee Chairman Fritz Hollings (D-S.C.) plans a March 20 hearing on local telecom competition and will call Reps. Billy Tauzin (R-La.) and Ed Markey (D-Mass.) as witnesses. Tauzin last week led the House fight for the Tauzin-Dingell bill, co-sponsored by Rep. John Dingell (D-Mich.), to deregulate the four remaining regional phone companies so they can more quickly deploy high-speed fiber networks. Markey led the fight against it.

Tauzin is less than eager about appearing. Said Tauzin spokesman Ken Johnson, "Billy's been a hunter too long not to know a bear trap when he sees one."

NATPE: Hilton's paid

NATPE sources say it sent "a very large check" to the Las Vegas Hilton for bills the hotel says it was owed. NATPE, hit last week with a lawsuit alleging it failed to use and pay for all its reserved rooms, says it paid shortly after notification of the suit. A hotel spokeswoman had no comment.