ATSC names chairman

Philip Livingston, Panasonic Broadcast vice president for technical liaison, has been named chairman of the ATSC for 2002. Vice chairmen are Lynn Claudy, NAB senior vice president, science and technology, and Jay Adrick, Harris vice president, strategic business development. Livingston says the near-term goal for the ATSC involves finishing the DTV Application Software Environment (DASE) specification, designed to ensure that enhanced and interactive applications and data will be able to run on all DTV receivers while giving receiver manufacturers the ability to choose their own platforms and operating systems.

WNBC-DT hits cable

WNBC-DT has been off the air since Sept. 11, but Cablevision and Time Warner Cable last week began passing the station's HDTV signal on to viewers in time for the Opening Ceremonies of the Winter Olympics. WNBC-TV Director of Engineering Steve Pair says WNBC-DT is feeding the signal directly to Time Warner and Cablevision. Time Warner receives the signal in downtown Manhattan before handing it off to the headends. To serve the Cablevision system, a link was secured between Rockefeller Plaza and MSNBC, which, in turn, handed the signal to Cablevision.

Cox rolls out MetaTV

MetaTV's interactive-TV services will be offered in selected markets served by Cox Communications by year-end. The markets are still to be determined, but the services—news, entertainment, weather, games and localized content—will be available on digital set-top boxes. MetaTV's system also includes hosting and management products for the headend.