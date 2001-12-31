Gray Communications reups with Encoda

Atlanta-based TV group Gray Communications has signed a five-year renewal contract with traffic system manufacturer Encoda Systems for eight of the group's 13 stations, including use of Encoda's Columbine and JDS traffic systems. The stations in the renewal are WKYT Lexington, Ky., WYMT Hazard, Ky., WVLT Knoxville, Tenn., WRDW North Augusta, S.C., WEAU Eau Claire, Wis., KWTX Waco, Texas, KXII Sherman, Texas, and KBTX Bryan, Texas.

Web-based remote control at Tektronix

Tektronix has added Web-based, remote-control functionality to its AD991 MPEG Signal Source/Source Scheduler. The new functionality will be included in the 2.3 version of the product's software as part of the product's base price of $15,000. Upgrades are available for $3,000. The new remote capabilities allow the user to control any MPEG or ATSC transport streams being sent with the unit via Web browser or http client.

Another option includes a remote-control scheduling application to control the unit within automated environments. The AD991 is most often used in broadcast applications as a server for transporting stream-based transmissions (repeated playout of a clip or playout data, for example). With additional storage it can also handle long-form material like movies. Video-equipment manufacturers can also make use of the new capabilities to integrate the AD991 into automated testing.

TenLabS intros new converter

TenLabs, based in Agoura Hills, Calif., has introduced the TR-1000Pro multisystem digital video converter. The unit costs $1,599 and includes a built-in time base corrector, genlock input and output, and a multi-system bar generator. It can handle any TV system signal in the world, including NTSC, PAL, PAL-M, PAL-N and SECAM. It has a dual set of composite video, S-video and stereo audio inputs as well as a video processor to adjust color, hue, brightness and contrast.

Minerva's latest twice as nice

Minerva Network's latest version of its Video Network Platform allows for the delivery of MPEG-2 encoded video over ADSL to two television sets per home. The new version 1.6 software will be available on Jan. 10. Reed Majors, vice president of marketing and business development for Minerva, says the product's goal is to provide telephone companies a more competitive video solution against cable and satellite.

By using VNP in an IP Television headend service, providers can deliver IP Television and VOD to the home. And the two-television functionality allows subscribers to connect and watch different programs on two televisions simultaneously from one phone line, while also having access to the Internet and talking on the phone.

Other improvements include allowing horizontal video resolution to be adjusted from 720 pixels per line to 544 pixels per line. Dynamic parameters are also available to provide the ability to adjust brightness, contrast, saturation, hue and sharpness, as well as luminance and chrominance temporal filters on the fly.