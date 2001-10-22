S-A inks Deal With AOL

America Online will develop a version of its AOLTV service for cable that will work with Scientific-Atlanta's Explorer set-tops, under a new pact between the two companies. The first version of AOLTV for cable will be deployable on all 2000 class set-tops and enable users to access such applications as e-mail, instant messaging, the Buddy List and online chat.

NY1 Affinity for Accom

To create animation, music, promotional material and selected news elements, AOL Time Warner's New York City cable news channel NY1 has purchased three Accom Affinity nonlinear editing systems for use in its Creative Services and Graphics unit. According to Creative Services Manager Dave Kern, many of programs and pieces air at multiple times, so the system's ability to easily create several versions of a promo with the same material was critical.

MTVN aids NYC Concert

MTV Networks Nashville (MTVN) was slated to provide its audio remote truck to help VH-1 broadcast the "The Concert for New York" live from Madison Square Garden on Saturday. The show was to be broadcast in Dolby Surround sound using an AMS Neve 48-track AMS Neve Capricorn digital recording and mixing console.