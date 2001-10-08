Panasonic HD migrates to USA

Panasonic Broadcast & Television Systems Co. is establishing a High Definition Business Development Center at its offices in Los Angeles as a design and support facility for HD and digital video networking products.

According to President Frank DeFina, market research and engineering activities will shift from offices at parent Matsushita in Japan. A rotating team of product engineers from Japan will work at the center in an effort to stay closer to U.S. customers.

Changes at the U.S. division, DeFina said, will move some sales staff to Secaucus, N.J., where Panasonic maintains a corporate headquarters.

Web narrowcast

Decisionmark Corp. has been awarded a patent for technology designed to address one of the sticky copyright issues that plague TV stations that want to stream their signals on the Internet.

According to Decisionmark, it will allow stations to stream signals only to those homes within their over-the-air market. That's important because stations hold only local copyrights to network and syndicated programming.

The technology is expected to be ready for market in two years.