Microsoft, Chyron Team for ITV

Microsoft Corp. and Chyron Corp. have jointly developed software that can automatically manage and deliver interactive TV triggers to multiple channels. Similar to a Web-site application, the Chyron Metaplayer allows a user to manage and maintain millions of hyperlinks instantaneously, by collecting incoming interactive triggers from multiple sources and redirecting them. Network operators will create and deliver this ITV content through the Microsoft TV platform.

OpenTV on 2 Million Satellite Set-tops

OpenTV interactive software is deployed in more than 2 million DISH Network set-top boxes in the U.S., providing interactive services such as Instant Weather. OpenTV said its middleware is now inside 18.2 million set-top boxes worldwide. EchoStar's DISH Network has 6 million+ U.S. subs.

VertigoXmedia to do ITV aps for TechTV

Montreal -based VertigoXmedia, a provider of content-automation software for live broadcasts, the Internet, interactive television, and wireless devices, has been hired by 24-hour technology-news channel TechTV to develop interactive applications for its broadcast content. First project will be an interactive version of TechTV's Tech Live

show application for the Microsoft TV platform.

TechTV will use Vertigo's Producer On Air system to deliver ITV content in parallel with the television broadcast. This will allow TechTV to share content across both media.