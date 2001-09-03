Global Crossing Helps CNBC Get There

Starting Sept. 1, CNBC Europe will distribute its programming over Global Crossing's Media & Entertainment fiber-optic network. Initially, CNBC Europe will transmit video over MPEG-2 channels among facilities in Fort Lee, N.J.; London; and Asia. This will enable CNBC to centralize operations (with London as the hub), in addition to reducing transmission costs worldwide, said a spokesperson.

MIT sues Sony over DTV patents

The Massachusetts Institute of Technology filed a lawsuit against Sony Electronics, claiming that the manufacturer infringes on four patents used in its digital televisions. Spokesman Robert Sales would not comment on the specific patents but said MIT scientists contributed the technology to the Grand Alliance, which helped develop the ATSC's DTV standard.

MIT has taken similar actions against Sharp and Toshiba America, with both lawsuits dismissed after MIT signed licensing agreements with the companies.

ABC Automates some news coverage

ABC Network News is using a ParkerVision Digital PVTV Studio News production-automation system in its main newsroom in New York for breaking-news coverage overnight Friday and Saturday evenings (when a full crew is not on duty). The Windows NT-based system, operated by one or two people, will be integrated with the network's existing studio cameras and intercom systems.