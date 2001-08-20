Telestream and IBM Join Forces

Telestream and IBM are combining their respective technologies to enable delivery of Web content, still images, and streaming video and audio to end users for display on any type of viewing device, including wireless devices such as PDAs and cell phones. Among a number of initiatives, this arrangement will make Telestream's FlipFactory OnDemand streaming-media product available as a plug-in to the IBM WebSphere Transcoding Publisher V4.0 product. Both companies will also market each other's technology with their own.

MarketWatch.com airs full-format spots

CBS MarketWatch.com is now "airing" full-format TV commercials on its site. The commercials are optional for viewers, who need to click on them to see them, but they don't require downloading of a player. The site is also being used to launch several campaigns, such as American Airlines commercials, before they debut on TV.

WorldGate Granted MPEG Patent

WorldGate, a vendor of interactive TV software for the cable television industry, has received a patent from the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office for development and design of a method for efficiently encoding digital image data, such as Internet Web pages, for delivery over cable-TV network systems. The method is intended to conserve bandwidth to the cable home and processing power in the set-top box, according to the company.