Disney Invests in NxtWave
ABC parent Walt Disney Co. has invested $1 million in NxtWave Communications, a developer of silicon chips necessary for reception of terrestrial television signals on digital TVs and consumer PCs. NxtWave's demodulation products target both the U.S. ATSC (8-VSB) and Europe's DVB-T (COFDM) distribution standards.
In response to an FCC request for proposals, NxtWave is working on 8-VSB modulation improvements that will be compatible with existing digital transmitters and receivers.
DirecTV Licenses TruSurround
Hughes Network Systems, a manufacturer of DirecTV digital satellite receivers, has licensed SRS Labs' TruSurround technology to provide multichannel-like audio features to Hughes' new set-top receivers. Hughes Director Pack and Executive Director Pack customers will be able to experience virtual surround sound on their stereo televisions without a home theater speaker system.
Competisys picks Minerva for IP TV
Minerva Networks has signed a deal with Competisys Corp. to deploy a broadband system that delivers telephone, digital television and high-speed Internet services into the home over Gigabit Ethernet direct fiber-optic connection, which the company says is up to 1,000 times faster than current broadband alternatives. Minerva's Internet Protocol-based TV technology will be used as part of Competisys' HomeStream system in American Canyon, Calif.
