Thomas Graham now CNBC CEO

Pamela Thomas-Graham has been named CEO of CNBC. President and COO since February, she replaces Bill Bolster, who was named chairman and chief executive of the cable channel five months ago and now moves to the new post of chairman and chief executive of CNBC International.

Tribune dubs FitzSimons COO

Twenty-year Tribune Co. veteran Dennis FitzSimons has been named president and chief operating officer. Most recently, he was executive vice president of the company and president of subsidiary Tribune Broadcasting.

KQED founder dies

Jonathan Rice, a national leader in public broadcasting, died July 22, at 85. He co-founded KQED-TV San Francisco with Jim Day in 1954, using his own station wagon as the station's office. Rice helped develop public-broadcasting news programming and on-air fundraising techniques, including the annual auction.

Mass-media historian Erik Barnouw dies

Erik Barnouw, Dutch-born historian of the mass media, died June 19, at 93. Among his books:

The History of Broadcasting in the U.S.; Spectacle of History; The Sponsor: Notes on a Modern Potentate; and Media Marathon: A Twentieth-Century Memoir. He edited the International Encyclopedia of Communications.

He received a 1944 Peabody Award for an NBC radio series Words at War. An award established in his honor by the Organization of American Historians recognizes outstanding history-related reporting or programming on network or cable TV.