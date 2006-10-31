Bridezillas Take the Plunge for Fourth Season
To celebrate those women who have gone from “engaged to engraged” cable network WE tv is renewing it’s original series Bridezillas for a fourth season. The 18-episode season will premiere in June 2007 on Sundays at 10pm.
The show, which follows the wedding preparations of unbearable brides, is produced by September Films
WE tv also commissioned a poll, and out of a sample of 1000 women over the age of 18, 75 percent considered the term “Bridezilla” a household name.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.