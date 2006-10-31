Bridezillas Take the Plunge for Fourth Season

To celebrate those women who have gone from “engaged to engraged” cable network WE tv is renewing it’s original series Bridezillas for a fourth season. The 18-episode season will premiere in June 2007 on Sundays at 10pm.

The show, which follows the wedding preparations of unbearable brides, is produced by September Films

WE tv also commissioned a poll, and out of a sample of 1000 women over the age of 18, 75 percent considered the term “Bridezilla” a household name.