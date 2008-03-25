Brian Williams Tapped to Host 67 th Peabody Awards
By Alex Weprin
NBC Nightly News anchor Brian Williams was tapped to host this year’s Peabody Awards.
Williams will emcee the event at New York’s Waldorf Astoria June 16.
“Brian Williams is a broadcast journalist who exemplifies on a daily basis the single criterion that defines the Peabody Award: excellence,” said Horace Newcomb, director of the Peabody Awards at the University of Georgia, in a statement. “We are delighted that he will serve as our host and master of ceremonies for the 67th Peabody Awards presentation.”
