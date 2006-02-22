Brian Williams To Emcee RTNDA Dinner

NBC Nightly News Anchor Brian Williams will emcee the Radio-Television News Directors Association First Amendment dinner March 9 in Washington.

ABC and noncom vet Cokie Roberts and noncommercial WETA Washington President Sharon Percy Rockefeller will be presenters.

The choices make sense because the honorees are NBC's William Wheatley (retired news executive) and PBS' Gwen Ifill (Washington Week moderator, Lehrer NewsHour correspondent), as well as local TV stations on the hurricane-ravaged Gulf Coast.