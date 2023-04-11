Brian Wallach Named First Chief Digital Officer at Extreme Reach

Extreme Reach said it named Brian Wallach as the company’s first chief digital officer.

Wallach had been GM and head of revenue at FreeWheel. In his new job he will oversee ERs next-generation digital video products and head development sales and operations.

He reports to FreeWheel CEO Tim Conley.

“More than ever, marketers need a solution for managing creative assets and launching campaigns that provides full visibility into data and insights across every channel,” said Conley. “ER is uniquely positioned to support brands and agencies in the always changing omnichannel landscape. Brian has built his career on empowering clients across the buy- and sell-sides to maximize their linear and CTV advertising. His deep expertise in business development, sales, and operations, coupled with his passion for team growth and success, make him an excellent addition to the executive team as we focus on this priority area of our business.”

“As connected TV brings a digital ad experience into the living room, many advertisers are still looking for ways to unlock more value and ensure they can engage with the right consumers,” said Wallach. “Extreme Reach has built a platform for every stage of creative asset management, delivery and insights, that is second to none. As advertisers and agencies learn more about the new ways that digital video and CTV can impact their business results, ER is in place to accelerate their future visions. I am delighted to be part of this incredible team.”