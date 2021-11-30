Brian Pugh Named Chief Technology Officer For Comscore

Comscore said it named Brian Pugh as chief information officer, a new post at the measurement company.

Previously Comscore’s executive VP of product technology, Pugh will be responsible for launching cost-effective technology-based products that ensure that the company’s data is secure and privacy-compliant. He will also oversee the accreditation of the company's measurement services.

Pugh has spearheaded the launch of Comscore’s Media Metrix Multi-Platform, its Validated Campaign Essentials and its activation solutions.

"Brian's product vision has been at the heart of our product roadmap and success for nearly 15 years, and I am excited to have him take on an even more significant role in shaping the future of our company," said David Algranati, Comscore’s chief product officer. ■