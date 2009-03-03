Brian Philips Upped to CMT President

Filed at 1:14 p.m. EST on March 3, 2009

Brian Philips has been promoted to president of CMT. Philips had been executive VP and GM of the MTV Networks-owned channel since 2001.

"Brian's got the soul of a poet, the creative pulse of a musician and the mind of a sage TV executive. He's got undeniable integrity and most of all - a true love of music," said MTV Music and Logo Group president Van Toffler, to whom Philips reports. "For the past eight years, he's brought those talents to reshape CMT into one of the most formidable forces in country music today."

Since taking the helm at CMT in 2001, Philips has grown the subscriber base from 33 million households to 88 million, and has seen ratings growth every year he has been in charge.