Brian Graden To Exit MTV Networks

MTV is going through a generational shift and a slimming of its senior exec hierarchy.

Brian Graden, prexy of MTV Networks Music Group and prexy of the Logo cabler, will depart the company at the end of this year when his contract expires. Graden oversees programming for MTV, VH1, CMT and Logo. He's been the key player shaping programming for MTV and VH1 for more than 10 years.

But MTV Networks said Graden's post will not be filled. It's a tacit acknowledgement that the Viacom cablers have long been top-heavy with execs. At a time when cost-cutting is a mantra throughout Viacom and every other major media concern, it's no surprise that MTV Networks will simply eliminate a layer of management with Graden's departure.

(Michael Schneider writes for B&C sister publication Daily Variety)