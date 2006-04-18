Brian: Desperate for Housewives Lead-In?

TV audiences didn’t swarm to answer the What About Brian question on Monday night, when it moved into its regular 10 p.m. time slot after a Sunday-night preview following Desperate Housewives. According to Nielsen Fast Affiliate overnight ratings, it sank in the 17-49 demo from a 5.6 rating/14 share to a 3.2/8, coming in last in its slot behind a repeat of CSI: Miami on CBS (4.9/13) and an original episode of NBC’s Medium (3.8/10).

But the night belonged to Fox, which scored a 4.5/12 with its lineup of Prison Break (3.5/10) and 24 (the highest-rated program of the night with a 5.5/13).

CBS and NBC tied for second with a 3.7/10. Deal or No Deal was its second-highest rated show after Medium, with a 4.4/12. CBS’ highest-rated show was the CSI: Miami rerun.

ABC was fourth with a 3.1/8, and The WB and UPN brought up the rear with a 1.7/5 and 1.4/4, respectively.