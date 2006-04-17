Brian Cleans Up After Housewives

Boosted by a Desperate Housewives lead-in, ABC’s What About Brian notched some big numbers on Easter Sunday in a preview airing. It was the second-highest-rated show of the night, after Housewives, with a 5.6 rating/14 share in the key 18-49 demo during the 10-11 p.m. time slot usually reserved for Grey’s Anatomy, according to Nielsen Fast Affiliate overnight numbers. While those aren’t Grey’s numbers, it was a strong debut for a show that has received mostly lukewarm reviews. Housewives scored a 7.7/19 in the demo, and ABC was No. 1 overall with a 5.1/14.

Stay tuned to see how Brian does in its regular time slot, Mondays at 10.

NBC was the No. 2 network for the night with a 2.7/8. Crossing Jordan was its highest-rated show at a 3.7/9.

Fox was next with a 2.4/7 for its live-action and animated sitcoms. There was a tie for first-place program: The Simpsons and The War at Home both scored a 2.8/7.

In fourth place was CBS with a 2.1/6 for 60 Minutes, Cold Case and part two of the miniseries Hades Factor.

The WB placed fifth with an 0.9/3 for reruns of Reba and original episodes of Charmed and Pepper Dennis (its lowest-rated show with an 0.5/1).