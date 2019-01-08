Bret Baier Signs Multi-Year Deal to Stay at Fox News Channel

Bret Baier has signed a multi-year deal with Fox News Channel (FNC), extending his run as anchor, including chief political anchor, and executive editor of Special Report. Baier will co-anchor 2020 election coverage, said Jay Wallace, president and executive editor, Fox News and Fox Business Network.

“Bret continues to be the gold standard not only across FNC, but the entire news industry and his reporting has played an integral role in the success and growth of the network,” said Wallace. “From election nights to his nightly broadcast Special Report, Baier brings unparalleled journalistic expertise and political knowledge that our viewers continue to tune in for and we are proud that he will be with us for many years to come.”

Baier has anchored Special Report since 2009, the show averaging 2.3 million total viewers last year.

"Having just marked my 10-year-anniversary of anchoring Special Report and being at Fox News for more than two decades, there is no group of people I would rather be working with to bring complete, fair and balanced news to our viewers,” he said. “I am very honored to continue in this role and value the trust that FNC has placed in me to do what I love every day.”

In August 2015, Baier co-moderated the first GOP presidential debate of the 2016 election cycle. In March 2016, he hosted Fox News Channel’s only Democratic town hall with former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and Sen. Bernie Sanders. FNC’s former chief White House correspondent, Baier also developed The Presidential Contenders: 2016, a series that profiled prospective 2016 candidates.

The author of several books, Baier has reported from Iraq 12 times and Afghanistan 13 times.

Fox News Channel is owned by 21st Century Fox.