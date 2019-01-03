Fox News Ends 2018 as Most Watched Cable Network

Fox News is officially 2018's most watched cable network in primetime and total day, the network announced Wednesday based on Nielsen numbers.

Fox News averaged a network record 2.4 million total viewers in primetime during the period of Jan. 1 to Dec. 30, led by network news show Hannity, which averaged a cable news series-high 3.2 million viewers for the year.

FNC's win marks the third consecutive year the network has topped the primetime charts among total viewers, according to Nielsen.

ESPN finished second with 1.9 million viewers, followed MSNBC’s 1.8 million viewers and HGTV’s 1.3 million watchers, according to Nielsen.

USA Network and TBS tied for fifth with 1.2 million viewers, followed by TNT and Hallmark Channel (1.1 million viewers), and History and Investigation Discovery (1.0 million).

Fox News’ 1.4 million viewers on a 24-hour basis was tops for the industry for the third consecutive year, with MSNBC, Nickelodeon, ESPN and HGTV following behind the cable news network, according to Nielsen.