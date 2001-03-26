Bressler Out At AOL
Another Time Warner executive is heading for the AOL exit door. Richard Bressler, head of investments for AOL Time Warner Inc., is being squeezed out. He was a key figure in the negotiations to sell Time Warner to AOL, but there was not much room for him at the top of the combined companies. He had recently been head of Time Warner's digital unit and previously been chief financial officer.
