Bresnan Communications, Cox Communications Expand HD Slates

Responding to their satellite competitors, cable operators Bresnan Communications and Cox Communications both announced Monday that they have increased their HD program offerings.

Bresnan, which serves more than 300,000 subscribers in Colorado, Montana, Utah and Wyoming, is rolling out eight new linear HD channels -- The Movie Channel HD, Food HD, HGTV HD, TBS HD, The History Channel HD, USA Network HD, Sci Fi Channel HD and Lifetime Movie Network HD -- as well as HD pay-per-view services GameHD and TeamHD. Bresnan, which also carries local broadcast HD channels, plans to offer 25 HD channels by the end of 2008.

Cox is now offering 31 HD channels in its northern Virginia systems with the launch of 11 new HD channels into the Fairfax County market: History Channel HD, Science Channel HD, Animal Planet HD, CNN HD, Versus/Golf HD, TBS HD, Food Network HD, HGTV HD, TLC HD, Discovery HD and NHL Network HD. The operator’s HD lineup has almost doubled since early 2007, and further aggressive expansion is planned for next year.

"One of the things most important to our valued customers is the availability of compelling high-definition content," said Mark Snow, vice president of marketing for Cox northern Virginia, in a statement. "We are proud of the fact that we carry more HD channels than any of our local competitors here in northern Virginia, and we look forward to greatly expanding our high-definition offerings in 2008."