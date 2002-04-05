Bresnan buys AT&T Broadband systems
Cable veteran Bill Bresnan is back, finally cutting a deal Friday to buy
several AT&T Broadband cable systems in Western states.
Bresnan is paying $735 million for the systems -- concentrated in
Montana, Wyoming, Colorado and Utah -- serving 320,000 subscribers.
The deal is expected to close in the third quarter.
Bresnan plans to inject $300 million in capital expenditures over the next
three years to upgrade the systems.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.