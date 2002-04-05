Bresnan buys AT&T Broadband systems

Cable veteran Bill Bresnan is back, finally cutting a deal Friday to buy

several AT&T Broadband cable systems in Western states.

Bresnan is paying $735 million for the systems -- concentrated in

Montana, Wyoming, Colorado and Utah -- serving 320,000 subscribers.

The deal is expected to close in the third quarter.

Bresnan plans to inject $300 million in capital expenditures over the next

three years to upgrade the systems.