Brendan Wood ranks media stocks

Like everybody else, institutional investors vote for their favorite

companies by buying their stock.

But to get a clearer idea of how public companies rate, Brendan Wood

International regularly surveys 3,000 of those investors on their level of

confidence in 550 companies.

Topping the latest list is Wal-Mart Stores Inc. (with a score of 961 out of a possible

1,100).

And what of the companies we follow?

Here's are second quarter's top 10 media companies (with score/overall rank):

Comcast Corp. (893/24), Viacom Inc. (880/32), British Sky Broadcasting Group plc (877/35), Gannett Co. Inc. (863/52), Reed

Elsevier Group plc (862/55), Cox Communications Inc. (859/60), Tribune Co. (854/65), The McGraw-Hill Cos. Inc. (848/75), Clear

Channel Communications Inc. (847/76) and Thomson Multimedia (840/90).

Getting votes of little confidence were AOL Time Warner Inc, (676/410), The Walt Disney Co.

(644/446) and Vivendi Universal(488/510).

Reed Elsevier is, among other things, publisher of Broadcasting & Cable,

Multichannel News and Variety.