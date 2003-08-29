Brendan Wood ranks media stocks
Like everybody else, institutional investors vote for their favorite
companies by buying their stock.
But to get a clearer idea of how public companies rate, Brendan Wood
International regularly surveys 3,000 of those investors on their level of
confidence in 550 companies.
Topping the latest list is Wal-Mart Stores Inc. (with a score of 961 out of a possible
1,100).
And what of the companies we follow?
Here's are second quarter's top 10 media companies (with score/overall rank):
Comcast Corp. (893/24), Viacom Inc. (880/32), British Sky Broadcasting Group plc (877/35), Gannett Co. Inc. (863/52), Reed
Elsevier Group plc (862/55), Cox Communications Inc. (859/60), Tribune Co. (854/65), The McGraw-Hill Cos. Inc. (848/75), Clear
Channel Communications Inc. (847/76) and Thomson Multimedia (840/90).
Getting votes of little confidence were AOL Time Warner Inc, (676/410), The Walt Disney Co.
(644/446) and Vivendi Universal(488/510).
Reed Elsevier is, among other things, publisher of Broadcasting & Cable,
Multichannel News and Variety.
