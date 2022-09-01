Brenda Matute Named Co-Anchor at KMBT-TV/KJAC-TV, Beaumont, Texas
Anchor joins Tegna stations from KVEO-TV in Harlingen
Tegna's 12News stations in the Beaumont-Port Arthur, Texas, DMA, KBMT-TV and KJAC-TV, named Brenda Matute as co-main anchor of their 6 p.m. and 10 p.m. newscasts, effective Sept. 5.
Matute, who had previously been a morning anchor at KVEO-TV, Harlingen, Texas, will co-anchor with Jordan Williams and join meteorologist Patrick Vaughn and sports director Ashly Elam on the newscasts.
She is replacing DeJonique Garrison, who left the industry to pursue a personal business venture, the station said.
“We are excited to welcome Brenda to Southeast Texas, and to the 12News family. She is an exceptional journalist whose passion, drive, and strong Texas roots will fit right in with our evening newscasts,” said John Treviño, general manager, 12News.
Matute was raised in the Houston area and graduated from the University of Houston in 2016. She worked as a producer/reporter at KIDY-TV, San Angelo, and KZTV, Corpus Christi, before joining KVEO.
"After traveling up and down the Texas coast, I am thrilled to get closer to my roots. I’m excited to tell important stories in Southeast Texas, and highlight what matters to this community,” said Matute. ■
Jon has been business editor of Broadcasting+Cable since 2010. He focuses on revenue-generating activities, including advertising and distribution, as well as executive intrigue and merger and acquisition activity. Just about any story is fair game, if a dollar sign can make its way into the article. Before B+C, Jon covered the industry for TVWeek, Cable World, Electronic Media, Advertising Age and The New York Post. A native New Yorker, Jon is hiding in plain sight in the suburbs of Chicago.
