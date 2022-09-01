Brenda Matute Named Co-Anchor at KMBT-TV/KJAC-TV, Beaumont, Texas

Tegna's 12News stations in the Beaumont-Port Arthur, Texas, DMA, KBMT-TV and KJAC-TV, named Brenda Matute as co-main anchor of their 6 p.m. and 10 p.m. newscasts, effective Sept. 5.

Matute, who had previously been a morning anchor at KVEO-TV, Harlingen, Texas, will co-anchor with Jordan Williams and join meteorologist Patrick Vaughn and sports director Ashly Elam on the newscasts.

She is replacing DeJonique Garrison, who left the industry to pursue a personal business venture, the station said.

“We are excited to welcome Brenda to Southeast Texas, and to the 12News family. She is an exceptional journalist whose passion, drive, and strong Texas roots will fit right in with our evening newscasts,” said John Treviño, general manager, 12News.

Matute was raised in the Houston area and graduated from the University of Houston in 2016. She worked as a producer/reporter at KIDY-TV, San Angelo, and KZTV, Corpus Christi, before joining KVEO.

"After traveling up and down the Texas coast, I am thrilled to get closer to my roots. I’m excited to tell important stories in Southeast Texas, and highlight what matters to this community,” said Matute. ■