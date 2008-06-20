Breland Takes Over at WAFB Baton Rouge

Sandy Breland is the new vice president/general manager at Raycom’s WAFB Baton Rouge, shifting from KTVK, where she was executive news director. She’s a Louisiana native who used to be executive news director at WWL New Orleans.

“Sandy’s multi-market experience and track record in New Orleans and Phoenix makes her one of the best people to lead one of Raycom’s most successful and talented group of managers and station,” said Raycom Group VP Marty Edelman.

Commented Breland, “The station has a great legacy of serving the people of the Baton Rouge area with quality journalism and community involvement. I look forward to growing our relationship with our viewers.”